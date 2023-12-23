Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.85. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 574,600 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACER. Roth Mkm downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 215.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

