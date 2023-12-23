Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $236.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.80.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $202.30 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $207.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

