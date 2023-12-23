Acumen Capital Increases Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Price Target to C$11.00

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Free Report) had its target price upped by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Andrew Peller Stock Up 0.9 %
TSE ADW.A opened at C$4.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.62 million, a P/E ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 0.70. Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of C$3.66 and a 52 week high of C$5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.43.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
