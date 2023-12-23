Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.60. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 92,239 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Joseph M. Wong bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,067.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Joseph M. Wong bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,067.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joseph M. Wong bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,744.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vitol Holding B.V. bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

