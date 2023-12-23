AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.29. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 129,948 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MITT shares. UBS Group started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

The stock has a market cap of $129.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

