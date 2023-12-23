AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 733.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AGCO were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43,773 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of AGCO by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

AGCO stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.02. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

