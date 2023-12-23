Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on A. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,049 shares of company stock worth $12,328,032 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,437,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

