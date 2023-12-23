agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

AGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 0.45.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

