Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $5,211,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 689,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 122,774 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,266,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

