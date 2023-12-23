Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.08. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

