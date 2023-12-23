Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

ATD opened at C$76.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$58.92 and a 1 year high of C$80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.1205752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

