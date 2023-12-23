AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 15,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 96,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

AlTi Global Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

About AlTi Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AlTi Global by 313.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 315,530 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

