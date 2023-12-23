AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 15,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 96,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.
