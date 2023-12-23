Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Get Altria Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Altria Group stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.