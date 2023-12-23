ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Down 1.3%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 56,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 540,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

The firm has a market cap of $766.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.38). Research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 68.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

