Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 13,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 71,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $832.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2,144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

