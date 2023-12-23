American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 2.0 %
American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.68.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
