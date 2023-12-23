American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 2.0 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $15.18 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.68.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

