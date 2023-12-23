Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

AMP opened at $376.05 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $382.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.50.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

