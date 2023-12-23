Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Reduced by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.7% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $284.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.16. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 63.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

