Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.83. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $131,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $131,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,863 shares of company stock worth $1,028,117 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

