Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.08% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 511.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,022,625. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

