Analysts Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target at $25.57

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.
Several equities analysts recently commented on KRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 564.71%.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
