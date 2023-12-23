Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) PT at $146.43

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.13.

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 23.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.02. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

