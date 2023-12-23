Anyswap Price Reaches $4.08 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Anyswap has a total market cap of $76.09 million and approximately $418.31 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00009319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.05640916 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $455.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

