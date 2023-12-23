Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

APGE opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APGE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

