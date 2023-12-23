Arcus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

