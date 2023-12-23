Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $58.02 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 17.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $58,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

