Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $201.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.