Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 2,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 24,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.66 and a 200 day moving average of $279.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

