Arcus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

