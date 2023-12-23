ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 15,303,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,254,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

