Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 1.2 %

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

ARKR opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.18%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.