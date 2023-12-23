Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.93.

ARVN opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.94. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

