Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASND. Bank of America raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.75.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $127.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 570.61% and a negative net margin of 391.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $58,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

