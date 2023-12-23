Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $221.03

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.03 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.06). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.06), with a volume of 257,612 shares traded.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.31. The company has a market cap of £286.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1,861.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In related news, insider Jerome Booth acquired 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £5,957 ($7,533.83). Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

