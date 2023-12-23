Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women's Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.40. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women's Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

