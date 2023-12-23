Asset Planning Corporation Buys 1,319 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

