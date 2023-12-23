Asset Planning Corporation Has $506,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Asset Planning Corporation grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $175,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 908,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,875. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.