Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,082.63

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,082.63 ($26.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,384 ($30.15). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,375 ($30.04), with a volume of 350,601 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($23.71) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,079.17 ($26.30).

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,246.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,084.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,765.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a GBX 45.80 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,507.46%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($29.72), for a total value of £848,021 ($1,072,493.99). 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

