Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Trading 6.6% Higher

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.09 and last traded at $39.00. 7,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 18,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Atlanticus Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $294.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.89 million. Research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

