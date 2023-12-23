Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 2,892,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,513,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 73.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,060,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,484 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 77,777 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 52,605 shares in the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.