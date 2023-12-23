Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,157. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.76. 719,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,677. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $244.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

