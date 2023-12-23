Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading 7.4% Higher

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.02. 302,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,108,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $682.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,864,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,369,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,387,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after buying an additional 781,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after buying an additional 1,812,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,758,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,864,000 after buying an additional 125,321 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

