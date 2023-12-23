Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 2.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $309.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

