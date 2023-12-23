Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 53,282 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.68. 253,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,312. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

