Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.12

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.95. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 2,350,255 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 100.0% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

