Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$131.42.

TSE:BMO opened at C$130.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.47. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3071834 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

