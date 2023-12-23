Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $13.71 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

