Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1266 per share by the bank on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Bankinter Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.36.
About Bankinter
