Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
Banxa Trading Down 4.4 %
The firm has a market cap of C$30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.76.
Banxa Company Profile
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banxa
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.