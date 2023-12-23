Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.